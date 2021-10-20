Cheltenham Town midfielder Elliot Bonds has completed a loan move to Kidderminster Harriers, it has been confirmed.

Bonds, 21, has endured an injury-hit time at Cheltenham Town since arriving on a free transfer last summer.

The midfielder ruptured his ACL in a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe United in October, and that was his final appearance for the Robins during the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, he has been recovering and working his way back to full fitness.

Now, it has been confirmed that Bonds has sealed a loan move away from the Jonny Rocks Stadium in a bid to improve his fitness and build up some match sharpness.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Cheltenham Town midfielder has linked up with National League North side Kidderminster Harriers on a temporary basis.

The loan deal runs through until December 4th, so it will be hoped that Bonds can get to full fitness and make a mark during his time with the Harriers.

Bonds’ game time this season

Following his recovery, Bonds has been in and around Michael Duff’s first-team plans this season,

The former Hull City midfielder has made three appearances across all competitions, with two of those coming in the EFL Trophy. He played all 90 minutes in defeats to Bristol Rovers and Exeter City, also making a substitute appearance in Cheltenham’s Carabao Cup loss to Preston North End.

It will be interesting to see if Bonds can impress on his temporary spell away from the League One side as he bids to make his way into Duff’s first-team plans.