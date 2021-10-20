Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has provided an initial update on Nick Powell’s injury after he was forced off in the 1-0 loss to Bournemouth.

Powell, 27, managed only 28 minutes of Stoke City’s midweek clash with Bournemouth.

He limped off after a challenge from Jefferson Lerma, making way for Mario Vrancic. It was the Cherries who ended up securing all three points, with Dominic Solanke’s goal meaning Scott Parker’s side maintain their undefeated start to the Championship campaign.

Following the tie, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has provided an update on Powell’s blow.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, O’Neill said that the attacking midfielder is “very sore”, but said it is “too early to say” if there is damage and, if so, how severe it is.

He also went on to stress just how important the former Manchester United man is to his side, saying:

“He’s very sore, outside of his fibula. We’ll see if there’s any damage there but it’s too early to say.

“It was a big blow.

“Nick’s been a very important player for us this season. We had to readjust in terms of what we did, tactically a little bit as well. We have to see how he is. Hopefully, it’s not too bad and he’ll be an option for Saturday.”

Powell’s campaign so far

Despite missing four Championship games, Powell has managed an impressive five goals so far this season. He has also managed one assist in his nine league outings, playing as an attacking midfielder or centre-forward.

Who could come into the side in his absence?

Jacob Brown, who has spent most of the season at striker, could drop into a slightly deeper role in Powell’s absence, opening the door for one of Sam Surridge or Steven Fletcher to come into the starting XI if Powell is missing.

The return of Tyrese Campbell will also be a big boost, as he can operate at striker or as a supporting forward.