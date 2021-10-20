Fulham boss Marco Silva has told Kenny Tete to show he is “better than the others” as he bids to return to the starting XI following a spell out through injury.

Tete, 26, has been absent from Fulham’s squad since suffering a thigh injury in the 2-0 win over Hull City back in August.

Since then, long-serving defender Denis Odoi has made the starting spot at right-back his own. The Belgian has played eight times in the Championship so far, netting one goal and providing two assists in the process.

Now, with Tete returning to fitness, the battle for a place in the starting XI looks set to heat up.

Competition for a starting spot is something manager Marco Silva will be happy to see, as it can help bring out the best in players.

That is exactly what Silva is hoping happens with Tete, telling the Dutchman to show he is better than the other options at right-back in a bid to come back into the side.

As quoted by West London Sport, here’s what Silva had to say:

“It’s a very good fight between him (Odoi), Kenny and (Cyrus) Christie, and Kenny has to show he is better than the others.

“It’s what Kenny is trying to do, and for sure, Denis will do the same. Kenny has shown he’s now ready to play, and I will take the decision for each match.

“I think Denis is improving and he had a very good first game against Stoke. Of course, there were some ups and downs like the team. But Denis is a very good professional that allows him to work every single day really hard.

“I know every training session and every match day he gives 100%.”

Up next for the Cottagers

Fulham face Cardiff City on Wednesday night, so it will be interesting to see who starts on the right-hand side of Marco Silva’s backline.

As Silva said, Odoi has put in some strong performances at right-back, but Tete has been the go-to man when fit, successfully holding down the starting spot in the Premier League as well, with only injury keeping him out for much of the season.