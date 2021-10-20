Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has insisted Darren Ferguson’s job is not under threat despite their poor start to life back in the Championship.

Darren Ferguson’s side have managed only two wins from their first 12 Championship games this season.

Peterborough United currently sit in 23rd place, ahead of only Derby County, who were hit with a 12-point deduction.

The poor run of form has seen Ferguson come under fire from Posh supporters, who are hoping their club can turn the tide and avoid dropping back down to League One straight away.

However, despite some calls for change, Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that Ferguson’s position as Peterborough United manager is not under threat.

Speaking on his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth‘ (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), MacAthony admitted he is hoping to see more attacking football and revealed a “heated” discussion took place after the weekend’s loss to Middlesbrough.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We need to play to try and win, not to play to try and not lose. If you fall short in the first instance than so be it, but if you fall short trying not to lose than it’s often a disaster.