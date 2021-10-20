Darren Ferguson retains Peterborough United’s backing as Darragh MacAnthony admits below standard displays
Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has insisted Darren Ferguson’s job is not under threat despite their poor start to life back in the Championship.
Darren Ferguson’s side have managed only two wins from their first 12 Championship games this season.
Peterborough United currently sit in 23rd place, ahead of only Derby County, who were hit with a 12-point deduction.
The poor run of form has seen Ferguson come under fire from Posh supporters, who are hoping their club can turn the tide and avoid dropping back down to League One straight away.
However, despite some calls for change, Darragh MacAnthony has insisted that Ferguson’s position as Peterborough United manager is not under threat.
Speaking on his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth‘ (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), MacAthony admitted he is hoping to see more attacking football and revealed a “heated” discussion took place after the weekend’s loss to Middlesbrough.
Here’s what he had to say:
“We need to play to try and win, not to play to try and not lose. If you fall short in the first instance than so be it, but if you fall short trying not to lose than it’s often a disaster.
“Obviously we were denied a clear penalty at Boro, but there was still plenty of time to win the game, but 15 minutes from time we made substitutions that didn’t seem likely to help us win. Siriki Dembele wasn’t great, but he’s a threat.
“In the manager’s mind – and I’m not trying to dig him out here as his job is not under threat after 12 games – he probably thought that was going to help us win.
“We had a heated discussion about things after the match, but I love my manager and my players, it’s just we are way below our standards right now.
“We’ve had no luck, but we need take the brakes off and go for it. If we lose 5-3 then so be it.”
A chance to bounce back
Peterborough United’s Wednesday night clash against Hull City presents the side with a great chance to turn the tide and get a vital three points under their belt.
Posh travel to the MKM Stadium to face Grant McCann’s side, who sit one point ahead of them in 21st.
A victory would bring an end to their horrendous away from and could lift them out of the relegation zone, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out on Wednesday night.