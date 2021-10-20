Nottingham Forest signed Jordi Osei-Tutu on loan from Arsenal in the summer, but the right-back has featured just twice in the Championship this season.

Osei-Tutu, 23, joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan over the summer. But the Englishman has since returned to his parent club to work on his fitness, with a recurring hamstring problem keeping him on the sidelines.

What’s the latest?

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live earlier this month, Forest boss Steve Cooper gave this update on Osei-Tutu:

“When things progress, we’ll get an update from Arsenal. It won’t be yet. He’s nowhere near being ready for us.

“It won’t be soon, that’s for sure. It isn’t going to be in the next couple of weeks.”

Since, nothing else has been reported on Osei-Tutu’s fitness.

Will he feature again this season?

It’s difficult to say. With no concrete confirmation of a return date, any suggestion of when Osei-Tutu might return is just speculation.

Despite Cooper speaking very honestly about Osei-Tutu’s situation though, his comments suggest that Osei-Tutu will eventually make his return to the City Ground and hopefully play a part in Forest’s campaign.

If the injury was that severe then his Nottingham Forest loan could well have been cut short entirely. But he remains a Forest player whilst he’s with Arsenal on his road to recovery, and the right-back could yet play an important part under Cooper this season.

The Reds moved up into 12th last night with a 2-1 win at Bristol City. Djed Spence has been impressing in the right wing-back position but Cooper will need another option there as the season draws on, and Osei-Tutu could be the ideal cover later in the campaign.