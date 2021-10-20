Blackburn Rovers could be without duo Lewis Travis and Harry Pickering against Reading after Tony Mowbray revealed injury blows to the pair.

Both were forced to withdraw from the action during Blackburn Rovers’ 1-0 loss to QPR on Tuesday night.

While Travis was forced off after 34 minutes following a challenge with R’s defender Rob Dickie, Pickering came off at half-time. The former has suffered a dead leg, while the latter has been dealt a blow with a thigh issue.

Now, following the game, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has provided an update on the situation.

As quoted by the club’s official website has confirmed that neither Travis or Pickering could run after picking up their respective injuries as Blackburn wait to see if the pair are fit for this weekend’s clash with Reading.

“Trav has got a pretty severe thigh injury,” Mowbray said.

“What you would call a dead leg, caused by a knee right in his thigh and it’s swollen straight up and it’s quite badly bruised. His muscle was non-functioning really, he couldn’t run, because he had no power in there after the dead leg.

“Harry has got a calf strain and he couldn’t run either.

“His calf muscle has gone, so we’ll have to see the severity of that with a scan in the next day or so, so that’s a bit of a blow to us.”

Who could feature in their absence?

If Pickering isn’t fit in time for the weekend, Tayo Edun would be the obvious option on the left-hand side. He started in midfield against QPR but has spent much of his career at left-back so is capable of playing left wing-back if needs be.

As for Travis, Rovers have some decent options available as cover. Bradley Johnson came on for him on Tuesday night, but the likes of Joe Rothwell and John Buckly are also options.

It awaits to be seen if the pair are fit to play against Reading as Blackburn Rovers face a nervous wait on their injuries.