Blackpool midfielder CJ Hamilton is currently out injured, having undergone surgery last month.

Hamilton, 26, joined Blackpool from Mansfield Town ahead of last season. The Englishman would go on to feature 23 times in League One, scoring five goals and grabbing three assists as the Seasiders earned promotion into the Championship.

But Hamilton would miss the remainder of Blackpool’s last season after breaking his metatarsal in March of this year.

He returned this season an has so far featured four times in the Championship. But last month, the club revealed that Hamilton would have to undergo surgery to remove a screw from his foot following his previous operation.

So what’s the latest?

Since last month, nothing new has been shared on Hamilton’s situation. Having undergone surgery it’s expected that Hamilton will be on the sidelines for a significant amount of time, though the club have refused to put a time-frame on his potential return to action.

For Neil Critchley, not having a goal-scoring midfielder in Hamilton at his disposal will of course be a blow but his side are still competing in the Championship, and scoring goals too.

After a 2-1 loss v Nottingham Forest at the weekend Blackpool find themselves in 16th-place of the Championship table with a trip to Reading on the cards this evening.

Hamilton will no doubt continue to work his way back to recovery – it seems unlikely that he’ll miss the remainder of the season because his injury would’ve been reported as a ‘season-ending’ one if it was one, so fans can have hope that they’ll see the midfielder back in Championship action soon.