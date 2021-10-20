Graeme Jones, former manager of Luton Town, has been named as Newcastle United’s interim boss following the departure of Steve Bruce.

Jones, 51, takes charge of Newcastle United on an interim basis following the departure of Steve Bruce by mutual consent.

He steps up to the role after around 10 months at St. James’ Park. He linked up with the Magpies to join Bruce’s coaching team, leaving Championship side Bournemouth to take up the job.

Jones will take charge of the Newcastle squad while the club hierarchy searches for a new boss to lead the post-Mike Ashley era.

Jones’ coaching experience

The Gateshead-born coach has plenty of experience as a coach, working closely with Roberto Martinez for much of his career.

He has previously spent time as assistant manager of Hamilton Academical, Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Everton, West Brom and Belgium. Then, he made the step up to management in 2019 with Luton Town.

Hatters stint

Despite the fact he had never delved into management prior, Jones arrived at Kenilworth Road with a decent resumé as an assistant boss.

On the whole, his time with Luton Town was testing, but his sacking came as somewhat of a surprise. Jones left the club after 41 games, of which only 12 were won and 24 were lost. However, his departure came as a result of cost-cutting during the first lockdown despite winning three and losing only one of his last six games.

It would be a surprise to see Jones remain in the role in the long-term given Newcastle’s new riches, but it will be interesting to see how he fares in the role in the meantime.