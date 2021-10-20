Stoke City offered a trial to Wrexham defender Dan Davies.

Stoke City joined Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion in lodging recent trial offers to the youngster, as per a report by Goal.

However, Chelsea have now jumped into the race and are believed to be taking a look at him now at their training ground.

Davies, who is 16-years-old, plays as a left-back and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

One for the future

He is currently on the books at Wrexham and the National League outfit would be due compensation if a club decided to sign him.

Davies has risen up through the academy of the non-league side and has been a key player for them at various youth levels so far in his career.

He is also a Wales youth international and has been catching the eye of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

Stoke have taken an interest in him but look poised to miss out on to Premier League competition.

Thoughts?

The Potters have one eye on the future which is only going to be a positive thing for the club and they are obviously keeping tabs on players lower down the leagues.

The fact that Chelsea, Liverpool and Brighton have all been mentioned in regards to clubs interested in Davies suggests he is a name to look out for down the line.