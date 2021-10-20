Middlesbrough summer signing Martin Payero has been used sporadically since making the switch from his native Argentina, but impressed in his most recent outing against Peterborough United.

Middlesbrough won the game 2-0 with goals from Paddy McNair and Josh Coburn, the latter being assisted by Martin Payero. This was the first time the Argentine had played 90 minutes for his new club and justified the decision by assisting Coburn in stoppage time.

This was his first goal contribution in six appearances and after his best showing in a Boro shirt, he will be hoping to build on the performance from here on out.

He is expected to keep his place for the Teessider’s next game against Barnsley in midweek, and many supporters have suggested Payero be utilised in a number 10 role.

Against Peterborough he played alongside Matt Crooks in the centre of the pitch, with Duncan Watmore playing as a number 10. But with Lee Peltier back in contention at the back, it is likely that Paddy McNair or Jonny Howson, who played in a back three, will be moved back into midfield.

When asked about the likelihood of Payero playing as a number 10 by Teesside Live, Warnock kept his cards close to his chest.

“It’s a possibility,” said the Boro boss. “I do like a positive player in that role.”

He went on to say that supporters shouldn’t necessarily expect too much from him so early in his Middlesbrough career.

“Martin is only just starting to find his feet,” he said.

“I know everybody is desperate for him to do well. You can tell with the fans and then coming and talking to the press. He’s the one name being mentioned all the time.

“But he still has work to do, he knows what it is that he has to do and he’s just got to work hard.

“He’s trying his best at the minute and hopefully that will continue.”

Thoughts

Payero was signed as an attacking midfielder but he hasn’t been let loose in this role since arriving.

Warnock is correct in that the 23-year-old is still finding his feet and attuning to the English game. It hasn’t been immediate success admittedly, but he is starting to show glimpses and the Boro fans will be hoping this continues just as their manager says.