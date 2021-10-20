Charlton Athletic sit in 22nd-place of the League One table after a 3-2 loss at home to Accrington Stanley last night.

Charlton Athletic sat in 2nd-place of the Championship table after a 2-0 win at Reading in August 2019. They’d won four of their opening six in the second tier that season, drawing the other two.

Eventually, injuries would plague their season and they’d be relegated, and Lee Bowyer would last season leave for Birmingham City with Nigel Adkins coming in to replace him.

The stalwart manager enjoyed some good results in his opening weeks at the helm, eventually achieving a 7th-place finish in League One.

But this time round has been nightmarish for Adkins – his side have won just two league games all season, with nine points on the board after the opening 13 games leaving them a full 20 points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle already.

Plenty of Addicks fans are calling for Adkins’ departure, but what do the stats say?

Adkins has been about the block. He’s been in and out the dugout for the past 12 years and has enjoyed success on varying scales, with the likes of Scunthorpe United and Southampton in particular.

But comparing his stints in charge of all of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Sheffield United, Reading and Hull City shows just how poor his Charlton showing has been.

Prior to this season, Adkins’ worst season in management in terms of points per game was the 2012/13 season with Southampton. His side finished 14th in the Premier League with Adkins overseeing 0.90 PPG in league fixtures.

This season, Adkins’ Charlton average 0.69 PPG in League One, or 0.95 PPG in all competitions – a win percentage of just 25% compared to his career win percentage of 41.75%, scoring 1.56 goals per game and conceding 1.63.

The stats make for truly grim reading for both Adkins and Charlton Athletic fans. The club faces a genuine threat of relegation into the fourth-tier of English football should action not be taken soon, whilst Adkins risks completely tarnishing his management reputation if he carries on like this for much longer.

It’s a dire situation at The Valley and one can’t help but think that Adkins is now on borrowed time.