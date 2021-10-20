Jake Bidwell was reportedly very close to leaving Swansea City this summer, which would have been a huge disappointment for Swans fans.

The left wing-back has been an ever-present figure in the Swansea team since joining on a free transfer from QPR back in 2019. Bidwell continues to excel now under new boss Russell Martin, having been an influential figure the two previous seasons for Steve Cooper.

Here we look at the most recent summer speculation, and what the January transfer window could hold for Jake Bidwell.

Which clubs have been linked with Bidwell?

The summer transfer window saw Bidwell only being linked with Middlesbrough, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon reporting that Boro fancied signing Bidwell, but that they would have needed to pay £2.5million to secure the transfer.

However, Russell Martin said in a report: “As far as I am concerned, I have not had a call from Middlesbrough or anyone,” before going on to say that the left-back is “a fantastic pro, a fantastic guy”.

What’s Bidwell’s market value?

Transfermarkt currently value Bidwell at £1.8million.

When does Bidwell’s contract expire?

Bidwell’s contract expires June 2022, as per Transfermarkt.

It remains to be seen whether the Swans will look to cash in on Bidwell in the upcoming January transfer window or let him go on a free transfer next summer.

There have been no reports of a new contract being offered to Bidwell at this time, but it’s something the Swansea board must consider soon if Bidwell is to be a part of the rebuilding job being undertaken by Martin.