Released Bournemouth man Corey Jordan has been snapped up by Aldershot Town.

The National League side have decided to hand the defender a contract, as announced by their official club website.

Jordan, who is 22-years-old, parted company with Bournemouth at the end of last season.

He has recently been playing for National League North side Gloucester City but is now on the move again.

Bournemouth academy graduate

Jordan joined Bournemouth as a youngster and progressed up through their academy ranks.

The centre-back was a regular at all youth levels for the Dorset club and was handed his first professional contract five years ago.

He made his first and only appearance for the Cherries in September 2016 in a League Cup clash against Preston North End.

Gained experience

Jordan was loaned out to the National League South to join Eastbourne Borough during the 2018/19 season to get some experience.

He then spent time in the last campaign with Weymouth in the National League and made 13 appearances in all competitions.

New home

Jordan is now an Aldershot player and will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt.

He has reunited with ex-Bournemouth teammate Ryan Glover with the National League side with the winger also signing for them over the past 24 hours.

The Shots are managed by former Southend United boss Mark Moseley these days.