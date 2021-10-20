‘Too good for this level’ – Plenty of Swindon Town fans rave about Jonny Williams’ performance against Sutton United
Swindon Town’s Jonny Williams is quickly becoming a popular figure among their fans.
Swindon Town swooped to sign the former Premier League man over the summer.
Williams, who is 28-years-old, has adapted well to life in League Two and has scored two in two for the Robins now.
The Wales international scored a beauty for Ben Garner’s side last night as they beat Sutton United 2-1.
Swindon took the lead on 17 minutes through Louis Reed before Williams made it 2-0.
Sutton pulled one back on the stroke of half-time with Harry Beautyman scoring from the penalty spot.
However, the visitors held out for the win in the second-half to go 3rd in the table.
They are four points off Forest Green Rovers at the top of the league table and are next in action this weekend against Bradford City.
Here is how the Swindon fans reacted to Williams’ performance last night-
Absolutely superb game.
Thought Simpson and Williams were excellent.
Baudry even put in a good second half performance.#stfc
— Batch_STFC (@BatchStfc) October 19, 2021
Jonny Williams
Baller.#STFC
— Jayden Elsworth (@ElsworthJayden) October 19, 2021
What’s he doing in league 2 man 😂
— Out of Context Swindon Town 🇦🇺 (@OOCSwindonTown) October 19, 2021
Start that boy every game and we win the league…simples
— Paul Temple (@StfcTemps) October 19, 2021
Uh yeah he is clearly way too good for this level! But we will take it! 👍👏🤣❤️❤️❤️
— Mikey (@mikeyells) October 19, 2021
💪
— Darren Crook (@DCrook70) October 19, 2021
Still in shock as to how we’ve managed to secure the services of this brilliant player https://t.co/DbXZDpYAW2
— Chris (@FootyChris84) October 19, 2021
https://t.co/nmsVbt9cc0 pic.twitter.com/joATl1zGCr
— STFC Official Supporters Club (@STFCSupClub) October 19, 2021