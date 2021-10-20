Swindon Town’s Jonny Williams is quickly becoming a popular figure among their fans. 

Swindon Town swooped to sign the former Premier League man over the summer.

Williams, who is 28-years-old, has adapted well to life in League Two and has scored two in two for the Robins now.

The Wales international scored a beauty for Ben Garner’s side last night as they beat Sutton United 2-1.

Swindon took the lead on 17 minutes through Louis Reed before Williams made it 2-0.

Sutton pulled one back on the stroke of half-time with Harry Beautyman scoring from the penalty spot.

However, the visitors held out for the win in the second-half to go 3rd in the table.

They are four points off Forest Green Rovers at the top of the league table and are next in action this weekend against Bradford City.

Here is how the Swindon fans reacted to Williams’ performance last night-