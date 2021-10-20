Bradford City’s poor run of form has continued following their defeat to Hartlepool United last night. 

Bradford City were beaten 3-1 by the Pools at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have won just once in their last nine league games.

Derek Adams’ side are quickly sinking down the League Two table despite initially making a decent start to this season under their new boss.

They are now currently 12th in the league and are three points off the Play-Offs.

Mark Cullen scored twice to put Hartlepool 2-0 up before Paudie O’Connor pulled one back for Bradford.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser but weren’t able to find one in the end.

A Yann Songo’o own goal then put the Pools 3-1 up to see Dave Challinor’s side leave Yorkshire with all three points.

Next up for Bradford is a trip to Swindon Town this weekend.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to last night’s disappointing loss on home soil-