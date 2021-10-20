Bradford City’s poor run of form has continued following their defeat to Hartlepool United last night.

Bradford City were beaten 3-1 by the Pools at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have won just once in their last nine league games.

Derek Adams’ side are quickly sinking down the League Two table despite initially making a decent start to this season under their new boss.

They are now currently 12th in the league and are three points off the Play-Offs.

Mark Cullen scored twice to put Hartlepool 2-0 up before Paudie O’Connor pulled one back for Bradford.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser but weren’t able to find one in the end.

A Yann Songo’o own goal then put the Pools 3-1 up to see Dave Challinor’s side leave Yorkshire with all three points.

Next up for Bradford is a trip to Swindon Town this weekend.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to last night’s disappointing loss on home soil-

That level of performance not acceptable. You could write all night about what was wrong , one win in nine in this division is nowhere near good enough . The manager seems to believe he has all the time in the world to sort things out, which could be his undoing . #bcafc — Kendal Chris (@CMH1967) October 19, 2021

That was one of many shocking performance this season. How is it every season we manage to sign players that are not good enough for non league football. Non League thats where we're heading #bcafc — Richard Craig (@R_i_c_h_a_r_d80) October 19, 2021

Watt, ROD, Gilleiad absolutely atrocious again. Cook has look shattered for the last 3 games. Any danger of DA mixing it up a bit? #bcafc — Aaron James (@_kamehouse) October 19, 2021

Be disappointed if Watt starts on Saturday, that midfield needs something fresh and different, too weak, just getting turned over too easily all the time #bcafc — luke (@LukeDyson1903) October 19, 2021

One of the most depressing things about all this is Callum Cooke is half the player he was last season, where’s the link up play between him and Cook gone? He coins five yard passes for fun now a days 🤷🏻‍♂️ #bcafc — Cal (@Cal_Grainger) October 19, 2021

Jesus Christ,just watched the goals back,all 3 absolutely awful defending.the entire back 5 tonight we’re poor #bcafc — bez (@bantambezland) October 19, 2021

#bcafc serious question, can I get a refund on my Swindon ticket?? — allan furness (@mwnl) October 19, 2021