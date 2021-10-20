In a game where Sunderland dominated from start to finish, Alex Pritchard was one of the standout performers on the pitch.

It was only Pritchard’s fourth start of the season, but it is fair to say it was on one his best games for the Black Cats yet in the 4-0 win over Crewe Alexandra last night.

In front of a packed away end, the 28-year-old was forced off in the 54th minute.

He indicated to Johnson that he was in need of a substitution due to a knock he picked up in the upper body during the first half.

In a day of positiveness for Sunderland, there was a sense of nerves as Sunderland hoped Pritchard’s injury wasn’t serious.

Lee Johnson provided an update.

“As he went to break (on the counter attack), one of their lads just sort of yanked him on the top the head and it was a bit of whiplash-type of injury,” he told Gazette.

“He was really, really stiff at half-time and we tried to get some work into him but he only lasted 15 minutes or so in the second-half.

“I don’t think it’ll be too bad, it’ll just be a case of muscle relaxant and trying to get the physio.”

Pritchard played a massive part in the first three goals for his side.

“I thought he was really good in the first-half, and he has been good in the cups as well,” Johnson continued.



The summer signing from Huddersfield was highly anticipated to be vital in Sunderland’s prolonged push for promotion. However, with players like Elliot Embleton performing in his position, he has found it hard to make an impact.

But, now is his chance to show what he is made of as Embleton is currently side-lined with an injury of his own.

What next for Sunderland?

Being in high spirits after moving up to second in the league, Sunderland will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce as they host Nigel Adkins’ struggling Charlton Athletic, who are four points from safety.

The Black Cats are clear favourites for this tie, which can be a positive for Pritchard as he looks to finally hit the ground running and to show the quality he has at his previous clubs. The experience he brings will be crucial for Sunderland as they finally look to gain promotion back to the Championship.

