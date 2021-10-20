Middlesbrough take on Barnsley at the Riverside this evening, where they are hoping to make it two wins on the spin for the first time this season.

Middlesbrough left it late last time out, winning 2-0 against Peterborough United last weekend. Both goals game in the final five minutes, the first a penalty from Paddy McNair, before 18-year-old Josh Coburn added a second in stoppage time.

The win saw Boro up to 12th, although last night’s results saw teams leapfrog them. Neil Warnock’s side have now dropped down to 14th but could jump up to as high as ninth with a win.

They have somewhat of a defensive injury crisis at the moment with just two defenders fit. Against Posh last week McNair played alongside fellow midfielder Jonny Howson and Sol Bamba in a back three. But with Lee Peltier returning from suspension he is likely to slot into the back line, with McNair or Howson used further forwards.

Given their lack of options due to injuries, Warnock will presumably field a very similar team against Barnsley in midweek, with Peltier being the only change.

Here’s how we expect Middlesbrough to line up against the Tykes:

GK Joe Lumley

CB – Lee Peltier

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

RWB – Marcus Tavernier

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Martin Payero

LWB – Onel Hernandez

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Andraz Sporar

We expect Uche Ikpeazu to be the one to drop out with Peltier coming in. Watmore played as a number 10 against Barnsley but could slot in as a second striker alongside Sporar with Howson used in midfield and McNair staying as a centre-back.

There could also be inclusions for Isaiah Jones and Coburn, who both impressed off the bench in the last game.