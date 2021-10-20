QPR boss Mark Warburton is not fearing any January bids for star man Ilias Chair.

Chair, who has scored five league goals this season including a late winner at home to Blackburn on Tuesday night, has been in fine form this season.

The 23-year-old Moroccan international has been a standout figure for the Rangers in the past few seasons, with 17 goals and 11 assists combined in his last three seasons in the Championship.

However, Warburton insists on keeping his high-flying attacking midfielder, unless there’s a substantial offer.

“If some club wants to pay £25m for him then great,” he told Kilburn Times

“If you’re going to sell in January it’s to a team that’s struggling and will spend to stay up or a team that’s pushing for promotion. So you only lose a player in January on your terms.

“We don’t want to lose any players. But if they do go then they go at our price.

“I don’t want Ilias to go anywhere. But if someone leaves it’ll be on our terms.”

After a 4-1 thrashing away at Fulham, Chair sent QPR to fifth-place in the Championship with his winner in midweek, registering their third win in the last four games.

Insisting that Chair will not be easy to get, Warburton will be looking for the former Stevenage loanee to continue his fine form and to extend his four-game scoring streak.

What’s up next for the R’s?

QPR travel to second-to-bottom Peterborough United in their 14th league outing of the season. Warburton’s side will be looking to make it four wins in their last five as they close the gap on the automatic promotion spots.

A win will see them on 24 points, which will be one point from the top two, with some teams at the top still yet to play.

QPR players and staff will be looking for their man in-form, Chair, to lead the way as they look to finally have the season the fans have dreamed of for the past few years since their relegation from the Premier League.