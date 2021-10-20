Derby County drew 2-2 at home to Luton Town in the Championship last night.

After back-to-back goalless draws in the Championship, Derby County looked to have a bit more potency about themselves last night.

They welcomed Luton Town who’ve become top half contenders under Nathan Jones, but it was the Rams who struck first trough Tom Lawrence in the first half.

Fred Onyedinma would level it for Luton after the break before Jason Knight put Derby County back in front.

In the 83rd minute though, Elijah Adebayo would head home an equalising goal for Luton after he rose above Ryan Allsop who came scrambling out of his goal to collect the cross.

It was a costly mistake from the goalkeeper and plenty of Derby County fans let him know about it on Twitter – the 29-year-old has started the last four for his side now, keeping three clean sheets on the bounce before last night.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on his performance last night: