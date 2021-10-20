Derby County drew 2-2 at home to Luton Town in the Championship last night.

After back-to-back goalless draws in the Championship, Derby County looked to have a bit more potency about themselves last night.

They welcomed Luton Town who’ve become top half contenders under Nathan Jones, but it was the Rams who struck first trough Tom Lawrence in the first half.

Fred Onyedinma would level it for Luton after the break before Jason Knight put Derby County back in front.

In the 83rd minute though, Elijah Adebayo would head home an equalising goal for Luton after he rose above Ryan Allsop who came scrambling out of his goal to collect the cross.

It was a costly mistake from the goalkeeper and plenty of Derby County fans let him know about it on Twitter – the 29-year-old has started the last four for his side now, keeping three clean sheets on the bounce before last night.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on his performance last night:

Ryan Allsop..the Richard Keogh of the goalkeeping world. Christ alive #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) October 19, 2021

Brave tweet this one for me Allsop plays Saturday… big mistakes tonight but I have even less confidence in Roos… Allsop has done well until tonight and deserves more of a chance Roos has had plenty! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Gav (@Gav1981) October 19, 2021

@BBCDerbySport So disappointed!! We score twice and then concede 2 sloppy goals. Allsop needs a break and maybe it's time to bring in the experience of Marshall now. Can't understand why Ravel was taken off #dcfc #dcfcfans — Deep Bassi (@deep_bassi1) October 19, 2021

Ryan Allsop's error was awful, and cost us two points today. But if he keeps his place against Coventry, I hope people back him the same way they did before today. Players make mistakes, it's how they recover from them that's important. Let's back the lads #DCFC — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) October 19, 2021

Big mistake taking Ravel Morrison off. Control of the game went. Dreadful error from Allsop. 2 points dropped. #dcfc — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) October 19, 2021

That was absolutely criminal from Allsop#dcfc — Richard (@dcfc87) October 19, 2021