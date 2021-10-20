Sheffield United have supposedly ‘expressed their interest’ in signing failed summer target Alex Collado from Barcelona.

Collado, 22, was poised to join Sheffield United on loan from Barcelona in the last summer transfer window.

But the move fell at the final hurdle after Sheffield United failed to complete the necessary paperwork in time, frustrating Barcelona and leaving Collado in the doldrums as he was not included in his side’s La Liga squad.

With January fast approaching, reports coming out of Spain (via Sport Witness) suggest that the midfielder could be on the move, and that Sheffield United would be interested in resurrecting their move for the Spaniard.

But the Blades faces completion from right across Europe, with names such as Club Brugge, Real Betis and FC Copenhagen are all said to be keen on a January move for Collado.

Also, it is said that Barcelona will only sanction a loan move for Collado – they will not entertain the option of a permanent transfer in any loan move for Collado.

The Blades currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table after a 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall last night.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side continue to prove inconsistent in their return to the Championship and January additions could be much-needed come the New Year, especially so in the attacking department.

After taking a while to get going in front of goal this season, Sheffield United have since scored 17 in their opening 13 league fixtures. But still they lack a cutting edge in games and a flair player like Collado could really unlock a lot of potential in Jokanovic’s side.

He’s relatively unproven with just two La Liga outings to his name with Barca, but the Spanish giants obviously hold him in high regards and a temporary move to Bramall Lane could be beneficial for all.