Wigan Athletic suffered a home defeat to MK Dons last night. 

Wigan Athletic were beaten 2-1 by Ryan Manning’s side at the DW Stadium.

It is only the Latics’ third defeat of the campaign.

Leam Richardson’s men took the lead on 20 minutes through striker Charlie Wyke and looked on their way to another three points.

However, MK Dons fought back and equalised 10 minutes later through Luton Town loanee Peter Kioso.

The visitors then took the lead before half-time through a Tendayi Darikwa own goal.

The Dons then held out in the second-half to earn themselves an impressive three points in the North West.

Wigan have dropped to 4th in the League One table after last night and are now four points off top of the table Plymouth Argyle.

Next up for the ‘Tics is an away trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend and they will be eager to bounce back.

Here is how their fans reacted to last night’s loss-