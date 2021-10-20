Wigan Athletic suffered a home defeat to MK Dons last night.

Wigan Athletic were beaten 2-1 by Ryan Manning’s side at the DW Stadium.

It is only the Latics’ third defeat of the campaign.

Leam Richardson’s men took the lead on 20 minutes through striker Charlie Wyke and looked on their way to another three points.

However, MK Dons fought back and equalised 10 minutes later through Luton Town loanee Peter Kioso.

Read: Charlie Wyke opens up about Wigan Athletic move

The visitors then took the lead before half-time through a Tendayi Darikwa own goal.

The Dons then held out in the second-half to earn themselves an impressive three points in the North West.

Wigan have dropped to 4th in the League One table after last night and are now four points off top of the table Plymouth Argyle.

Next up for the ‘Tics is an away trip to AFC Wimbledon this weekend and they will be eager to bounce back.

Here is how their fans reacted to last night’s loss-

I know we looked flat tonight but also I thought @MKDonsFC looked a very good side will be surprised if they aren’t up the at the end of the season.. well drilled side and some good players 👏👏👏👏 #wafc — Rob Traynor (@Baldie74) October 19, 2021

Set back tonight but no big deal. The better team won. Focus now needs to be on securing 3 points on Saturday #wafc — Lip (@ticslip) October 19, 2021

Poor performance tonight onto Saturday #wafc — Ellis Radley (@radley_ellis) October 19, 2021

Takes from tonight. Darikwa at LB needs be binned off, slows play down too much having no left foot.

Scott Smith is a better option than bayliss. Even though Jones did alright when he came on, McClean should never have been taken off, was beating that right side every time #wafc — Jack Spear (@JackSpudSpear) October 19, 2021

Very poor performance tonight from the lads tonight, we can’t seem to play on Tuesday nights hopefully we can get back to winning ways on Saturday, can’t win them all #wafc — The wigan betman (@matthew21143125) October 19, 2021

Everyone was poor but midfield was dreadful, pearce starts with power midfield Saturday, need a plan B aswell when teams stop us playing out and pack the midfield, onto Wimbledon anyway 🔵⚪️ #wafc — Marc (@WAFC_Marc) October 19, 2021

Missed Cousins big time this evening. Think Pearce should have been brought in with Power going into midfield. Although Bayliss definitely tried, he didn't look fit tonight at all #wafc — Matty (@mattlatics) October 19, 2021