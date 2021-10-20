Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins wants to fight for his job after yet another setback last night.

Charlton Athletic suffered another defeat at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

The Addicks have now won just twice so far this season and are currently in the relegation zone.

The pressure on Adkins is heating up after their defeat yesterday but he insists he still wants to be at the Valley.

‘I want to be here’….

He said after the Accrington match, as per a report by London News Online:

“I’ve got thick skin. I want to be here, that’s an important thing. And for me it is how I can keep putting ourselves in a position to learn from mistakes which are happening because you’ve got to.

“But we all know the reality of football. I’ll put that to one side and keep doing my job to the best of my ability.”

He added: “We’re at the wrong end of the table and to affect that – and it’s going to take a long period of time now, we’re not going to win one game and catapult ourselves up the table – this is going to be a grind.

“We’re going to need to have that grit and determination to grind it through. One step and one stage at a time to accumulate the points.”

What next?

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard was in the crowd last night and will have seen the fans’ thoughts on Adkins at this moment in time.

He has a big decision to make on the ex-Southampton and Hull City boss’ future at the club now.

Next up for the Addicks is a tough trip to Sunderland on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if Adkins is still in charge for that one.