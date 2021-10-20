Derby County manager Wayne Rooney says he is ‘committed’ to the club amid speculation linking him with Newcastle United.

Reports coming out earlier this week suggested that Rooney is on the shortlist of managers to replace Steve Bruce at Manchester United.

The Rams boss, 35, sees his side bottom of the Championship table owing to a 12-point deduction. But the former Manchester United and England striker has earned a lot of praise for the way he and his side have conducted themselves this season.

Bruce meanwhile is under pressure at St James’ Park and following the Magpies’ Saudi-backed takeover, the stalwart manager looks to be in the firing line.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live though, Rooney had this to say on his links to Newcastle United:

“From my point of view I cannot stop speculation, I get that, but I have had no contact at all with Newcastle United and obviously, as I have stated before, I am committed to this football club.”

Derby have now drawn their last three in the Championship, losing just one of their last seven in the league.

They’re proving formidable in their bid to climb out of the relegation zone but Rooney may have been left frustrated at not picking up all three points in the 2-2 draw v Luton Town last night, after his side took the lead on two occasions.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, Derby County continue to go about their business on the pitch in an admirable manner and Rooney is deservedly getting a lot of plaudits for that.

Newcastle United would obviously be an exiting prospect for a young manager like him, but for now he seems committed and content at Pride Park.