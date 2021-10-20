Birmingham City goalkeeper Archie Matthews has returned to the club following his loan spell at Bath City.

The non-league side have announced on their official club website that his deal there has expired.

Matthews, who is 20-years-old, was given the green light to move out on loan by Birmingham City at the end of last month.

He linked up with Bath City but didn’t end up making an appearance for the National League South side.

Career to date

Matthews joined Swindon at the age of 15 and rose up through the academy at the County Ground.

He was a regular for the Robins at various youth levels and had loan spells away at AFC Totton, Thatcham Town and Melksham Town in non-league to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The ‘keeper then played once for Swindon last season before he was released this past summer.

Birmingham move

Matthews spent a couple of months weighing up his next move as a free agent before Birmingham swooped in to sign him on a one-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months.

He was snapped up by the Blues to boost their options in their Under-23s.

What now?

Matthews will head back to the Championship side and it will be interesting to see what their plans are for him now.

They have a decision to make as to whether to keep him with their development squad or loan him out again.