QPR goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney has returned to the club after his loan spell at Bath City.

The non-league side have announced on their official club website that his deal there has expired.

Mahoney, who is 19-years-old, joined the National League South side at the end of last month to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He went on to make two appearances during his four-week stay but has now gone back to QPR.

Career to date

Mahoney started his career in the academy at Wycombe Wanderers before switching to the Hoops in 2012.

He has since risen up through the ranks with the R’s and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

Other loan spell away

The teenager also spent time away from the Hoops on loan at Welling United earlier this season.

He ended up making five appearances for the Wings before switching to their league rivals Bath.

Back to Under-23s duty?

Mahoney is now back in contention to play for QPR Under-23s and he will have to compete with Max Liddle and Tom Middlehurst for the number one jersey.

Or another loan spell?

He has already had a taste for senior football this term and another loan move away can’t be ruled out for the stopper.

He has got a little bit of experience now from his spells at Welling and Bath and it will be interesting to see if any clubs come in for him.