Sunderland won 4-0 away at Crewe Alexandra in League One last night.

The Black Cats moved up into 2nd-place of the League One table with an emphatic win away at Crewe last night.

A Terrell Thomas own goal got the ball rolling for Sunderland, who doubled their lead before half-time through Ross Stewart.

The Scot then double his own tally for the night after the break to take his season tally to nine in 12 League One game, with Leon Dajaku adding the fourth and final goal later on.

It was another fine performance from Sunderland and one Dan Neil came under the spotlight once again – the 19-year-old provided the assist for Stewart’s first goal and put in another classy display in midfield.

He’s now grabbed four assists and has one goal to his name in 11 League One outings so far this season.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night: