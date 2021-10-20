Sunderland won 4-0 away at Crewe Alexandra in League One last night.

The Black Cats moved up into 2nd-place of the League One table with an emphatic win away at Crewe last night.

A Terrell Thomas own goal got the ball rolling for Sunderland, who doubled their lead before half-time through Ross Stewart.

The Scot then double his own tally for the night after the break to take his season tally to nine in 12 League One game, with Leon Dajaku adding the fourth and final goal later on.

It was another fine performance from Sunderland and one Dan Neil came under the spotlight once again – the 19-year-old provided the assist for Stewart’s first goal and put in another classy display in midfield.

He’s now grabbed four assists and has one goal to his name in 11 League One outings so far this season.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night:

Great performance, Dan Neil ran the midfield and good to see Ross Stewart back amongst the goals and it feels good to win 0-4 away from home and get the 3 points which moves us back into the top 2 and one point of top , roll on Charlton at home on Saturday #SAFC — Liam95 (@Liam9517) October 19, 2021

It's good enough waking up today as a Sunderland supporter, but imagine waking up as Dan Neil?#SAFC — Wise Men Say Podcast (@WiseMenSayPod) October 20, 2021

Need to get Dan Neil tied down to a new contract, clubs will certainly be looking at him. Just connects play so well and his link up with Ross Stewart is top class. He is a level above League One and he’s only 19. Just controls games at ease. Oozes class , fabulous player #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) October 19, 2021

Dan Neil was superb tonight 👏 😍 #SAFC — EssexSAFC (@SafcEssex) October 19, 2021

Tremendous display tonight from the boys.

Great to see we have players to step up when injuries mount. Dan Neil is some boyo. Highland Haaland is steal of the century. Well played lads 👏#SAFC @SunderlandAFC — J. (@johne113) October 19, 2021

Dan Neil. What a player. His emergence is the story of the season so far for me. Just brilliant.#SAFC — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) October 19, 2021