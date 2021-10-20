Bournemouth winger Ryan Glover has signed for Aldershot Town on loan.

The National League side have announced the addition on their official club website.

Glover, who is 20-years-old, has been given the green light by Bournemouth to leave and get some first-team experience under his belt.

He featured a few times in pre-season friendlies for the Cherries this past summer.

The youngster was also handed his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Norwich City earlier this season.

Career to date

Glover started out in the academy at Southampton before switching to Bournemouth at the age of 11.

He has since risen up through the ranks of the Cherries and has been a regular for them at various youth levels in the past.

Read: Released Bournemouth man training with Premier League side

What now?

The attacker will be hoping to get as much game time as possible under his belt this term at Aldershot to boost his development.

Bournemouth have a couple players out on loan at the moment such as Sam Sherring at Accrington Stanley and Jake Scrimshaw at Scunthorpe United.

New home

Glover will be looking to help Aldershot rise up the league table following their slow start to the campaign.

They are currently in the relegation zone after just two wins from their opening 10 games.

The Shots are managed by ex-Southend United boss Mark Moseley and have a few former Football League players in their ranks like Scott Wagstaff, Jermaine Anderson and Lewis Kinsella.