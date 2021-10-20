Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 away at Cambridge United in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday left it late to salvage a point at Cambridge United last night, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scoring in the 80th minute to end the game 1-1 after George Williams’ first half opener.

For Darren Moore and his side, it’s another disappointing result in their quest for promotion into the Championship – back-to-back draws in League One leaves them in 9th-place of the table and now nine points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.

There were some disappointing player performances last night but none more so than Lewis Wing – the man on loan from Middlesbrough has now featured 12 times in League One this season without scoring, and Owls fans are starting to turn on the 26-year-old.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to on Twitter after his performance last night:

Dele-Bashiru, Adeniran and Bannan should be our starting three midfielders if we chose that formation in Darren’s pick and mix team. Wing is a huge disappointment. Deserved a point tonight but nothing more. Game of two halfs #swfc — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) October 19, 2021

People saying Wing is the new Reach? #swfc — Paul Mark Eaton (@PaulMarkEaton) October 19, 2021

Wing , he can’t possibly start anymore. Beyond hopeless. May aswell start with 10 men #swfc — Glen SWFC B (@growlers6) October 19, 2021

WHY IS CORBENEAU NOT GIVEN A CHANCE 🤦‍♂️ Wing keeps getting a game! Why do #swfc always do things the hard way? — Philip Scarborough (@ashes2015) October 19, 2021

Start Dele and Adeniran next time. Get some intensity into that midfield. Drop Wing. #swfc — Tim (@Bradders23Tim) October 19, 2021

Imagine how much better FDB would have been already if he got a proper chance last season, needs to play every game in midfield with adeniran and Bannan, get wing packing. #swfc — Dean Missere (@DeanMissere) October 19, 2021