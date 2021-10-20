Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 away at Cambridge United in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday left it late to salvage a point at Cambridge United last night, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scoring in the 80th minute to end the game 1-1 after George Williams’ first half opener.

For Darren Moore and his side, it’s another disappointing result in their quest for promotion into the Championship – back-to-back draws in League One leaves them in 9th-place of the table and now nine points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.

There were some disappointing player performances last night but none more so than Lewis Wing – the man on loan from Middlesbrough has now featured 12 times in League One this season without scoring, and Owls fans are starting to turn on the 26-year-old.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to on Twitter after his performance last night: