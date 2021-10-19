Charlton Athletic have suffered another defeat this evening at the hands of Accrington Stanley.

Charlton Athletic’s poor run of form has continued following a 3-2 loss to John Coleman’s side.

The Addicks remain in the relegation zone and the pressure on their manager Nigel Adkins is intense after tonight’s result.

His side have won just twice in 13 games so far this season.

Accrington took the lead after just six minutes when former Charlton man Harry Pell beat Craig MacGillivray with a sublime free-kick.

The hosts equalised on the half-hour mark through a David Morgan own goal to take the game into half-time level.

Stanley then stormed into a 3-1 lead with the impressive Pell bagging his second before Ethan Hamilton’s made it even worse for the home faithful.

Jayden Stockley pulled one back with 10 minutes left but the Addicks couldn’t find an equaliser in the end.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to this evening’s loss-

Adkins has to go. We are in danger of getting relegated #cafc — Matt Hill (@MatthewHill93) October 19, 2021

If Adkins survives the night, I’m done. #cafc — Aphex Jim (@LegoHeadJim) October 19, 2021

I will be amazed if Adkins survives this. Just a terrible evening all round #cafc — Tom Wallin (@Wallin58) October 19, 2021

Has he resigned yet? #cafc — Paul Rocke (@PaulRocke87) October 19, 2021

The longer this inaction continues, the more Sandgaard is to blame — Cafc boi (@cafc_boi) October 19, 2021

Surely surely this is the end of Adkins #cafc — Marcus Hoare (@MarcusHoare1) October 19, 2021