Theo Archibald has arguably been Leyton Orient’s Player of the Season so far, but what could January hold for the winger.

Archibald had joined in the summer on a season-long loan from Lincoln City, having struggled for games in his initial year with the club, only making 12 appearances in all competitions last season.

Having already made more appearances this year, it is clear the 23-year-old is much more important to Orient than he is to Lincoln. However with his fantastic form to start the season, could a recall be on the cards along with a host of other EFL clubs interested in him?

What clubs are interested in Archibald?

Orient will be keen on tying him down to a permanent deal, while Lincoln will no doubt have been keeping an eye on him in case their star man Anthony Scully picks up any injuries and Archibald is needed.

Besides them, many EFL clubs could do with a player of Archibald’s qualities, such as his former club and high-flyers Forest Green, as well as Morecambe who have impressed in League One, but haven’t replaced Carlos Mendes-Gomes since he joined Hull last summer.

What’s Archibald’s market value?

Lincoln didn’t actually pay a transfer fee for Archibald, arriving following the conclusion of his Macclesfield contract, and his transfer value on Transfermarkt is unknown.

How long is Archibald contracted to Lincoln?

Archibald’s contract expires next summer, and will no doubt be looking to move on from Lincoln unless he is offered a significant increase in game time. Should he move on next summer, Orient would be in pole position to sign him due to his current spell with the club.