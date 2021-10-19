West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has insisted Jayson Molumby is ready to go if Alex Mowatt is unable to feature due to a foot issue.

Mowatt was forced off during West Brom’s 1-0 loss to Stoke City, making way for Jayson Molumby due to a foot problem.

However, the former Barnsley ace was ready to go for the Baggies’ derby day clash with Birmingham City, although he was forced to make way for Molumby once more in the second half.

Mowatt’s substitution in the 1-0 win over the Blues has led to questions regarding a potential start for Molumby, something that manager Valerien Ismael insists the Brighton and Hove Albion loanee is ready for.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Ismael stated that Molumby is ready and raring to go if he needs to start against Swansea City on Wednesday night.

Here’s what the West Brom boss had to say:

“Very much ready, because he has the previous games he came in,” he replied when asked if Molumby is ready to come in from the start.

“Every time we try to find ways to build him up, to make sure he has the connection with the team, especially in the game and our way to play, in the six position, is a very strategic position for us.

“Lots of work and brain work for the six, but he improves week after week.

“It started in Cardiff when he came in, then Stoke he came in and was good and now against Birmingham he had a great attitude, so he’s ready for the next step for sure.”

Championship ready

Molumby has already proven he is capable of playing at Championship level, so having him in their midfield ranks for cover and competition is great for West Brom.

He has impressed in stints with Millwall and Preston North End while on loan away from Brighton, so it will be interesting to see if he can take his chance and impress when selected by Ismael.

Robert Snodgrass is another option in the Baggies’ midfield ranks, with Mowatt and Jake Livermore locking down the starting roles so far this season.