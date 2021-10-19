Charlie Wyke says he is loving life at Wigan Athletic following his summer switch and is desperate to get promoted.

The striker turned down a new contract from Sunderland to make the move to the DW Stadium.

Wyke, who is 28-years-old, made his competitive debut for the Latics against the Black Cats on the opening day of this season.

He has since made 11 appearances for his new side and has chipped in with four goals so far this term.

Read: Wigan Athletic receive good news on the injury front

‘I’ve loved it’…

Wyke has spoken about his time in the North West so far, as per a report by Wigan Today: “I’ve loved it! I’ve brought my family down here, and it is a lot different to what I am used to, but we’ve loved it.

“When you’re winning, everyone is playing well, and you’re playing well yourself, you naturally enjoy it, and you enjoy coming into training.

“There is a real togetherness here. I think everyone in the club is pulling in the same direction, so it’s enjoyable at the minute, and we just want it to continue.

“I’d really like to thank the fans for taking me in and being so good with me in the first few months. Obviously, it’s been a great few months, and I think they’ve been absolutely brilliant with not just myself, but with everyone.”

He added: “I am absolutely desperate to get promoted. It is what I signed here for, and I am so determined. If you spoke to most of the lads, they’d say the same so it’s a massive season for me and the team.”

Read: Sunderland summer recruit suffers injury blow



Battling it out

Wigan are competing at the top end of League One at the moment against Sunderland.

Wyke had a prolific past season at the Stadium of Light and scored 31 goals in all competitions.

However, he is hoping to pip his former side to promotion to the Championship this term.

MK Dons tonight

Wigan are back in action this evening at home to MK Dons and will be eager to carry on their impressive start to the campaign.

They are currently a point off the top of the table and could return to the summit tonight if they win and other results go in their favour.