Blackpool fans have delivered their verdict after the Tangerines confirmed midfielder Matty Virtue has put pen to paper on a new contract.

Virtue, who has been sidelined since March through an ACL injury, was out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, it was confirmed by Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon that the relevant parties have come to an agreement over a new contract.

The 24-year-old’s new deal runs through to the end of the 2022/23 campaign, though the option for a further 12 months is included, potentially keeping him at Bloomfield Road until the summer of 2024.

Virtue’s fresh contract comes while he is still working his way back to full fitness, so it is a real show of faith in the former Liverpool talent.

The Epsom-born midfielder, who can operate in either central or defensive midfield as well as on the left or right-hand side, has been with the Tangerines since January 2019. Along the way, he has featured 64 times, chipping in with eight goals and two assists.

Upon the confirmation of his new deal, Blackpool fans moved to deliver their verdict on the agreement. Here’s what some had to say on Twitter:

Love that Critch has confidence in him. Buzzing for him, top guy and a top player, be like a new signing when he’s back. https://t.co/ezCuH36bWU — Matty Holford 🍊 (@mattholford4) October 19, 2021

Longest serving player 🙌🏼 Amazing faith shown by the club in someone who has had bad injuries and is unproven in the Championship. Well deserved and look forward to him returning to fitness #utmp https://t.co/vW0jH8fdXE — utmp – Up The Mighty Pool (@utmp_) October 19, 2021

Brave move considering how bad his injury obviously is. Hopefully doesn't end up going down the Stewart route.. https://t.co/FbfAXHDLyy — Ryan Powell (@powellBFC93) October 19, 2021

Happy with this. Still has a lot to offer imo. UTMP 🧡🍊 — Bfclee53 (@bfclee53) October 19, 2021

Great news 🍊 — Chris Morrell (@morrellc89) October 19, 2021