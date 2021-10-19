Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue has put pen to paper on a new deal with the Tangerines, it has been confirmed.

Virtue, 24, is yet to feature for Blackpool this season, with an ACL injury currently keeping him on the sidelines.

The former Liverpool youngster has been forced to watch on from the sidelines as Neil Critchley’s side embark on Championship football.

Virtue’s contract at Bloomfield Road was set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but it has now been confirmed that the relevant parties have agreed a fresh deal.

As announced on the club’s official website, Virtue has put pen to paper on a contract extension with Blackpool.

The midfielder’s new deal keeps him with the club until the summer of 2023. However, the option for a further 12 months is also included, potentially keeping him with the Tangerines until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Virtue’s time at Bloomfield Road

Since joining Blackpool from Liverpool in January 2019, Virtue has gone on to play 64 times for the club across all competitions.

In the process, he has chipped in with eight goals and two assists, putting in some impressive performances in the middle of the park.

During Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign, injury kept Virtue sidelined for much of the season. However, he still managed to make 20 appearances across all competitions, operating as a central midfielder or out on either the left or right-hand side of midfield.