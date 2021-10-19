Newport County are set to name James Rowberry as their new manager, as per a report by Wales Online.

Newport County have found their replacement for Michael Flynn.

The Exiles have been carefully considering their next appointment and held their final interviews yesterday.

Went down to two

They narrowed it down to two candidates, one being former Swansea City Under-23s boss Cameron Toshack and the other Rowberry.

However, they have decided to go for the latter.

Rowberry is now leaving his role as first-team coach at Championship side Cardiff City for his first ever managerial job in the game.

Already know him

The 36-year-old is a highly-rated young coach and appears to have impressed the Newport hierarchy.

He has worked with the League Two side in the past and is a name who they are familiar with already.

Rowberry left the Exiles in 2013 to join Cardiff’s coaching set-up and has been with the Bluebirds since then working his way up to their first-team.

Thoughts?

Rowberry is obviously a bright young coach and will be an interesting appointment by Newport.

There is no doubting his coaching credentials as he holds a prestigious UEFA A-license.

He has been in and around Cardiff’s senior picture for a while now despite his age and they will be disappointed to be losing him.

The Exiles will be hoping he can replicate the work Flynn did at Rodney Parade and potentially take them that one step further into League One at some point down the line.