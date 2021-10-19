Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran is back in contention for the Owls’ midweek clash with Cambridge United, it has been confirmed.

Since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, Dennis Adeniran has been a mainstay in Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side.

Across all competitions, the 22-year-old has featured 12 times for the Owls this season. Only when injured has Adeniran been out of the squad, chipping in with two goals and one assist in the process.

He was absent from Wednesday’s draw with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend but now, a positive update has emerged.

As confirmed by Darren Moore (via The Star), Adeniran is back in contention for Sheffield Wednesday’s midweek tie against Cambridge United.

His return will come as a big boost for the Owls, who will be determined to start building some momentum as they look to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Will he come straight into the starting XI?

It awaits to be seen as to whether or not Moore brings the former Fulham and Everton man in from the start straight away.

In his absence, Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing operated in central midfield against Wimbledon as the sides played out a 2-2 draw at Plough Lane.

The return of Adeniran may well free Bannan to play in a more advanced role on Tuesday night, so fans will be eagerly awaiting the announcement of Moore’s starting XI as Wednesday look to make it three games without defeat.