Birmingham City defender Maxime Colin faces a ‘short spell’ on the sidelines, reports BBC reports Richard Wilford.

Colin, 29, was forced after during the 1-0 loss at West Brom last week. The Frenchman now faces a spell on the sidelines for Birmingham City and will see a specialist about an Achilles problem.

BBC Radio West Midlands reporter Wilford revealed on Twitter earlier today:

The #bcfc defender Maxime Colin faces at least a short spell on the sidelines and will see a specialist about his Achilles problem. Jeremie Bela the most likely deputy. Huddersfield game comes too soon for Ivan Sanchez. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) October 19, 2021

Colin joined Birmingham City from Brentford shortly after the start of the 2017/18 campaign. The former Anderlecht man has since made over 150 league appearances for Blues, and has featured in all 12 Championship fixtures of this season.

Lee Bowyer’s side sit in 19th-place of the table after a run of three-straight defeats in the league, having claimed just one point from their last six as well.

Colin though has been one of the more reliable performers so far this season – the right-back is one of the first names on the team-sheet and his absence will be a huge blow for Bowyer, as he tries to turn his fortunes around.

Up next for Birmingham City is a trip to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening.