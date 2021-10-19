Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has dismissed the chances of Rhian Brewster being sent out on loan after his omission from the squad against Stoke City.

Since arriving at Sheffield United in 2020, Rhian Brewster has been unable to have a telling impact on proceedings at Bramall Lane.

He managed his first goal for the club earlier this season, netting in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United. However, he has been unable to make his presence known in his six Championship outings and was left out of the squad for the victory over Stoke City at the weekend.

However, despite his recent omission, Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic has moved to rule out the possibility of the young striker being sent out on loan in the January transfer window.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United boss insisted that is not in his thinking. He stated the decision to leave him out was to allow for a balanced substitutes bench, saying:

“No, I’m not thinking about this.

“I’m thinking about our squad and how to balance it, I’m not thinking about whether to loan players or not.

“I wanted one less striker on the bench and for the balance, I wanted two defenders, two midfielders and two strikers.”

What now for Brewster?

The former Liverpool prodigy hasn’t appeared in the Championship for a month now, so he will be determined to make his way back into Jokanovic’s side.

He has shown he can be prolific in the division before, thoroughly impressing in his loan spell with Swansea City. If Brewster can get back to that form, Sheffield United will have a real talent on their hands. For now, the forward will be focused on getting some more minutes and aiming to make the most of the chances when they present themselves.