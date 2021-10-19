Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has flown in from America for tonight’s game.

Charlton Athletic are back in action against Accrington Stanley.

Sandgaard will be at the Valley this evening as the pressure builds on Nigel Adkins to get a result, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks’ owner has sent the following message from his Twitter account (see tweet below).

Looking forward to seeing everyone at the Valley for tonight’s game #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) October 19, 2021

Sandgaard’s last appearance in the stands was in September.

Big game

Charlton will be eager to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Lincoln City last time out.

They are currently in the relegation zone after only two wins from their opening 12 games.

A win this evening could rise them rise out of the bottom four.

Accrington’s away form hasn’t been great this term and John Coleman’s side will want to put that right against the Addicks.

They won this fixture last season 2-0 with striker Colby Bishop scoring a brace.

Pressure on Adkins

Another loss this evening would leave Sandgaard with a big decision to make.

He chose Adkins as the man to replace Lee Bowyer earlier this year and the ex-Hull City and Southampton boss did a decent job last season.

However, his side have struggled in this campaign and he needs to start picking up some results.

Sandgaard will be at the game tonight and it will be interesting to see how Charlton get on.