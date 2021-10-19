Sunderland travel to Crewe Alexandra in League One on Tuesday evening.

Sunderland make the trip to Crewe Alexandra tonight, as they look to continue on in their pursuit of promotion from League One this season.

Lee Johnson’s Black Cats have had a fine start to the campaign, sitting in 4th-place of the table after their opening 11 games – one point behind leaders Plymouth Argyle and with two games in hand.

Fans will be hoping for another win tonight following their comeback win over Gillingham at the weekend, against a Crewe side who sit in 23rd ahead of this evening.

Team news

Aiden McGeady (ankle), Leon Dajaku (thigh) and Lynden Gooch (foot) all missed the weekend win over Gillingham and Johnson says he’s unsure whether any will play a part in tonight’s game.

Elliot Embleton is unenviable due to suspension.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the weekend, Johnson said his Sunderland XI to face Crewe will largely be unchanged bar Embleton.

Predicted XI

Hoffman

Cirkin

Doyle

Flanagan

Winchester

Neil

O’Nien

O’Brien

Pritchard

Harris

Stewart

Youngster Will Harris came off the bench v Gillingham to make his League One debut last time out and, given Embleton’s suspension and the injuries in the wide departments, the 21-year-old could unexpectedly land his first start v Crewe tonight.

Johnson will be expecting his side to win these kind of games against opponents much lower in the league. But the Black Cats cannot be complacent, with Crewe still proving hard to beat in League One.