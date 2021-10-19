Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed the club are facing “dilemmas” regarding player contracts.

A number of Blackburn Rovers’ key players see their contracts expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Thomas Kaminski’s contracts include extension options, but a number of other key players are out of contract next summer. Ryan Nyambe, Joe Rothwell, Darragh Lenihan and more all see their deals expire in 2022.

Now, manager Tony Mowbray has moved to shed some light on the contract situation at Ewood Park.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray admitted that some deals will be done, and some won’t. He insisted that the priority is the prevent Rovers from financial danger as well.

“Some will get done, some won’t get done,” he said.

“So if somewhere down the line a player who the support base might think ‘why are we selling him?’ well it’s not because we don’t want to sign them up, we like all of our players but sometimes the numbers get too big for the situation and the most important thing is the club doesn’t get put in financial danger.”

Mowbray also stated his desire to keep a lot of the out of contract players as he bids to maintain a core group of the team.

However, he went on to add that, if they aren’t going to sign new contracts, they face a dilemma of cashing in while they can or letting them go for nothing.

“Do you sell them in January to try and make a bit of money to try and reinvest in someone else, or are you going to do it on free transfers because you’ve lost some of your best players? Those are the dilemmas for us as a club at the moment.”

What next for Blackburn Rovers?

The Championship side will likely spent the next few months before the January window looking to secure contract agreements where they can.

However, if it becomes clear that some won’t be penning new deals, Blackburn will have to ensure they have replacements lined up in case players depart in January, rather than for nothing in the summer.