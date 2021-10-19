Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is reportedly in talks with Newcastle United to replace Steve Bruce.

Howe, 43, has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League last year.

The Englishman is famed for his work on the South Coast, where he helped the Cherries rise from League Two all the way into the Premier League within five years.

His side would spend five years with Bournemouth in the Premier League before their relegation at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, which prompted his exit from the club after a total of 11 years at the helm across two stints.

Howe was poised to take over at Celtic earlier this year. He’d been in discussions with the club to replace Neil Lennon but pulled the plug at the last minute, with the Scottish side opting for Agne Postecoglou instead.

But now, Mirror reports that Howe is in talks with Newcastle United about replacing Bruce, following the Magpies’ Saudi Arabian takeover earlier this month.

As a player and manager, Howe will always be remembered fondly at Bournemouth. He not only achieved unprecedented things with the club but established himself as a really entertaining manager who plays attacking, fast football and that could be exactly what Newcastle United fans want right now.

And Cherries fans would love to see him back in the Premier League sooner rather than later, as they hope their own team can maintain this current former under Scott Parker and rejoin the top flight themselves.