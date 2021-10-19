Middlesbrough have had a number of injuries at the back in recent weeks and had just one fit defender for the visit of Peterborough United last weekend.

Middlesbrough lined up with three at the back, with their only fit defender Sol Bamba playing alongside midfielders Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair. Marcus Tavernier and Onel Hernandez flanked the trio as wing-backs.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, Marc Bola, Dael Fry, and Grant Hall are all out injured at present, whilst Lee Peltier missed the game against the Posh through suspension.

The 34-year-old accumulated five yellow cards across just six games and served a one match ban. However, he is back in contention for Middlesbrough’s next game, when they take on Barnsley on Wednesday evening.

Manager Neil Warnock hinted at some early team news in his press conference this morning, suggesting Peltier is likely to feature.

“With Sol Bamba being the only defender, it’s been strange really,” said Warnock ahead of the clash.

“I think the way Barnsley play will be more of a test for the lads at the back, so it’s nice to have Lee available.”

How could Middlesbrough line up v Barnsley?

The 3-5-2 formation worked well for Middlesbrough at the weekend and with Peltier back in the fold, this could mean either Howson or McNair move back into midfield with Peltier slots into the back three.

Alternatively Boro could go with a back four with Peltier at right-back and Tavernier, Hernandez or Isaiah Jones playing at left-back. Whilst youngster Williams Kokolo could also be in with a shout.

Thoughts

Peltier’s likely to come in and shore things up at the back. He is a natural defender, something which Middlesbrough don’t have in abundance, and Warnock will capitalise and include him.

McNair will presumably continue in a back three, this time alongside Bamba and Peltier, with Howson moving further forwards alongside Martin Payero and Matt Crooks. I expect one of the two forwards in Uche Ikpeazu or Andraz Sporar to miss out.