Portsmouth ace Joe Morrell has said he opted to move to Fratton Park instead of Ipswich Town as he felt it was the “best move” for him.

Over the summer window, Morrell was heavily linked with a move away from Luton Town.

The 24-year-old was out of favour at Kenilworth Road and, after some impressive displays for Wales in the European Championships, was wanted elsewhere. Portsmouth and Ipswich Town were heavily linked, but it was Pompey who ended up securing a deal.

Now, ahead of the two sides’ meeting on Tuesday night, Morrell has discussed his decision to move to Fratton Park instead of Portman Road.

As quoted by The News, Morrell has insisted his decision to turn down Ipswich Town was not because of his desire to play regular football.

The former Bristol City youngster said he felt was the “best move” for him professionally, adding that he hasn’t looked back on his decision once. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I have seen people say that I didn’t go to Ipswich because I wanted to play regularly, but that wasn’t the case.