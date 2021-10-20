Following their 4-1 thrashing of West London rivals QPR, Fulham will be hoping to make it two wins in a week as they face Cardiff City at Craven Cottage.

Goals for Aleksandar Mitrović, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Antonee Robinson were enough to separate Fulham and QPR and on another day, the Whites could have got more.

As for the visitors Cardiff City they currently find themselves on a horrid run which has involved six straight defeats. A recent 3-0 defeat against rivals Swansea City has seen Mick McCarthy’s side just three points above the relegation zone.

Cardiff have conceded the second most goals in the league and defender Aden Flint has been their main source of goals with four to his name already.

Fulham will be hoping to continue where they left off from Saturday but could be without winger Ivan Cavaleiro and full-back Joe Bryan, both were substituted due to injury against QPR.

Club captain Tom Cairney made the bench for the first time in 10 months on the weekend and he will be hoping to get involved in the action.

Fulham will also be missing youngster Fabio Carvalho with manager Marco Silva confirming that he is recovering from Covid.

With a couple of injury doubts, here is how we expect Fulham to line up against Cardiff.

Predicted line up: (4-2-3-1)

(GK) Rodák

(RB) Odoi

(CB) Tosin

(CB) Ream

(LB) Robinson

(CM) Seri

(CM) Reed

(RW) Decordova-Reid

(CAM) Wilson

(LW) Kebano

(ST) Mitrović

How to watch?

For fans unable to make the game at Craven Cottage they will still be able to watch the game live, the fixture will be shown on the Sky Sports red button.

Score prediction

With manager McCarthy feeling the pressure from fans he will be hoping to turn around his side’s recent misfortune, but following Fulham’s great result on the weekend we do expect to see another defeat for Cardiff.

Fulham 3-0 Cardiff City