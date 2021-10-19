Morecambe youngster Connor Pye is attracting interest from Premier League side Everton, according to reports.

The 17-year-old ace only made his senior debut for Morecambe at the start of this month.

Pye started for Stephen Robinson’s side in their 2-2 draw with Hartlepool United in the EFL Trophy, which they ended up losing 4-2 on penalties. He played 74 minutes before being replaced by Wes McDonald, earning plaudits for his display.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Pye is attracting interest from the Premier League.

The report claims that top-flight outfit Everton have set their sights on Pye after his strong debut.

However, the Toffees are not the only ones said to be keeping an eye on his situation. It is added that “multiple” Championship and Premier League clubs are watching over the Morecambe talent, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

The latest Morecambe starlet to attract interest

Pye isn’t the only promising Morecambe player to be linked with a move to a higher league in recent months.

After the summer transfer window, it was claimed that Championship side Luton Town made a move for Shrimpers forward Freddie Price, only for the League One side to turn down the offer.

What now for Pye?

With plenty of time remaining between now and the next transfer window, Pye will be looking to pick up more senior experience with Morecambe.

Despite his promising outing vs Hartlepool United, he has been absent from all but one League One matchday squad this season, remaining an unused substitute in the opening day loss to Rotherham United.