Fulham and Spurs are eyeing up Roma midfielder Ebrima Darboe, reports from Italy have claimed.

Darboe, 20, has been in and around Jose Mourinho’s Roma squad this season.

The promising midfielder has featured twice so far this campaign, chipping in with two assists in the process. His contributions in the 2021/22 season take him to eight senior appearances after playing a hefty 51 times for the Italian giants’ Primavera side.

Now, it has been claimed by Tutto Mercato Web that Fulham are among the sides eyeing up a potential move.

The Italian outlet has claimed the Cottagers are alongside fellow Londoners Spurs in keeping tabs on Darboe.

The Gambian youngster sees his contract with Roma expire in 2023 and Mourinho is looking to tie him down to fresh terms.

With discussions taking place but interest from elsewhere growing, it will be interesting to see how Darboe’s situation pans out. Mourinho is seemingly an admirer of the young talent, but it awaits to be seen if he ends up moving elsewhere if an agreement can’t be reached over a fresh contract.

What does Darboe have to offer?

The Roma prodigy is a calm and composed figure on the ball, showing a willingness to get on the ball and progress the play.

He can operate more defensively in a defensive midfield role but spent much of his youth career playing slightly further forward in central midfield. Darboe’s eight goals and four assists for Roma Primavera show he is capable going forward as well.