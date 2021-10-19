Andy Appleby’s bid to buy Derby County involves a ‘big financial backer behind the scenes’, reports Derby County supporters’ group Black & White Together.

Former Derby County owner Appleby has recently registered his interest in taking over the crisis club through his company General Sports Worldwide.

BBC Sport revealed the above earlier this week, and also revealed that former Derby County CEO Sam Rush and Burton Albion chief Jez Moxey are also part of Appleby’s bid.

Now though, Black & White Together have revealed that Appleby’s bid also involves a ‘big financial backer behind the scenes’ – who that backer may be remains to be seen.

Their tweet earlier today read:

Latest update: Andy Appleby’s bid to buy Derby County involves both Sam Rush and Jez Moxey, plus a big financial backer behind the scenes#DCFC #BAWT #dcfcfans — Black & White Together (@dcfcbawt) October 19, 2021

Derby County have had no shortage of rumoured buyers since entering into administration last month.

The club’s administrators Quantuma have spoken positively about the club’s fortunes so far and released several non-disclosure agreements to several serious bidders earlier this month.

As it stands, any buyer would be a plus for Derby County. Although things are looking up, the club still faces the threat of liquidation and if not then some serious hardship.

The main obstacle facing the Rams remains their debt to HMRC, which reportedly totals £28million.

On the pitch, Wayne Rooney continues to impress with the few players he has at his disposal – the remain bottom of the Championship table following their 12-point deduction and face Luton Town at Pride Park later this evening.