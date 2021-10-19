Barnsley currently find themselves winless in 10 Championship fixtures, with Markus Schopp’s side falling into the Championship relegation zone.

A 1-0 away defeat to Reading last time out was Barnsley’s fourth consecutive defeat and they currently find themselves as the joint-lowest scorers in the division.

Following their defeat to Reading, Polish international defender Michal Helik spoke to the Yorkshire Post about how his side have the ability to turn their fortunes around, despite lacking confidence.

“It’s harder to be confident when you are losing games, but we still have good quality in the team and we can perform,” he said.

“But we need to perform good to score and not to conceded to break that losing way, and I hope with a little bit more confidence that we can get the win.

“We need to stay together as a team and a club. I know it’s rough for the fans, also but for us its not an easy moment and only together can we go up from this point.”

With goals being the problem for Barnsley, they will need to address this issue sooner rather than later. Top goalscorer Cauley Woodrow only has three goals to his name and after that they only have three other league scorers.

Helik and his side have only conceded more than one goal once in their last six games so it’s those fine margins separating their side from gaining more positive results.

With just one win to their name this season, Barnsley are next in action on Wednesday evening as they face a trip away to Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

The Tykes are currently one of three clubs not to pick up an away win this season and know it will be a tough games against a well drilled Boro side – a win for Barnsley can see them move out the relegation zone and as for the home side they can move just a couple points of the play-off positions.