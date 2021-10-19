Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has ruled out a move for free agent Neil Taylor.

Middlesbrough currently have just one left-back fit at the club in Marc Bola with the likes of right-back Lee Peltier and wingers Marcus Tavernier, Isaiah Jones, and Onel Hernandez filling in when needed.

However, Warnock would like a natural left-sided player to fill in in Bola’s absence and revealed the club were looking into the free agent market.

Robbie Brady came to Teesside to discuss terms but Boro missed out after the Republic of Ireland international opted for Bournemouth instead.

Elsewhere, there have been rumours circulating linking Middlesbrough with a move for former-Aston Villa and Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor.

The Welshman left Villa in the summer and has been without a club since. However, Warnock admitted that Boro were not pursuing a deal to sign the player.

“No, there is nothing in that,” he said.

“Our search for a free agent is shelved at the moment and it’s make do with what we’ve got.”

Bola is currently out injured at present and missed the club’s recent 2-0 victory over Peterborough United. Hernandez filled in in his absence, although Peltier is back in contention after serving a one match suspension. They take on Barnsley in midweek and could make changes.

Thoughts

Jack Robinson and Hayden Coulson have been loaned to Yeovil Town and Ipswich Town respectively, whilst the club allowed Marvin Johnson to be released. All three left-backs could have been used as back-up for Bola.

This has left Middlesbrough and Warnock in a sticky situation and injuries are starting to take their toll. Players are having to be used in unnatural positions, and he may also have to turn to youth rather than tried and tested experienced players.

Taylor could have been a solid back-up option, but having not played since the end of last season, he may not be fully fit enough to play an immediate part.